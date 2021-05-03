Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 75.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $131.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.51 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

