Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $948,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after acquiring an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

CTAS opened at $345.14 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.37 and a 200-day moving average of $344.21.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

