Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: TLTZY):

5/1/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/30/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/24/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/14/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2021 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TLTZY stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.