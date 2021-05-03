Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.