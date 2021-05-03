Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.50 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.