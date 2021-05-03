Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Welltower by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

