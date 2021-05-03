Wesleyan Assurance Society Sells 2,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wesleyan Assurance Society cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 3.6% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $228.59. 57,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,928. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.68 and a 200 day moving average of $195.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.37.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.