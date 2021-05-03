West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Down 29.1% in April

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 862,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.73 on Monday. West African Resources has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its key asset is the 90% owned Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

