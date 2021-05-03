WestEnd Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,906.69. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

