Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

Shares of MTT opened at $21.19 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.78%.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

