Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,600 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 524,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 816,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,759,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

WRN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.59. 33,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,361. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

