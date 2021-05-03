Western Midstream Partners (WES) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WES. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

