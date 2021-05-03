Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Earnings on Monday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 79.25%.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

