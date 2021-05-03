Weyco Group (WEYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.97 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ WEYS opened at $19.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

