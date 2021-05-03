Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.