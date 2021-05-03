Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Total were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Total by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 8.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Total by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

NYSE:TOT opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

