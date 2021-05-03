Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 463,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avista by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avista by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,571.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.