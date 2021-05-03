Whittier Trust Co. Has $255,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $335.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.97 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

