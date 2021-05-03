Whittier Trust Co. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.26 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.80 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.