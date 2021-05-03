Whittier Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.00 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $114.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.