Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,614,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.7% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 640,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $143,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,333 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 172.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $5,345,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

