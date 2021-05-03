Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 274,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.65. 27,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

