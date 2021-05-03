Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,347 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $250.63. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,189. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $159.17 and a 1-year high of $252.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.40 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

