Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.08. 65,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

