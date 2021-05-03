Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $34.26 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.2% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,267 shares of company stock worth $44,227,676. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,214. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

