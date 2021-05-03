Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Invests $732,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 380,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after purchasing an additional 279,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.30. 2,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.