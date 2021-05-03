Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 997,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,953,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 825,867 shares of company stock worth $36,539,481 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

ADPT stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,531. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

