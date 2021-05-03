WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $419.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.20 million and the highest is $429.18 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $255.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 680,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,804,000 after acquiring an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,042,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after acquiring an additional 308,123 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.87. 1,643,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,982. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.