WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Cap of $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018161 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $767.47 or 0.01309256 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

