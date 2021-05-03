WINkLink Hits 1-Day Volume of $197.67 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. WINkLink has a total market cap of $395.42 million and $197.67 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00064709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00278340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.95 or 0.01168900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00729269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,432.83 or 0.99692212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.