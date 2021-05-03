Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.74. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 361.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,759 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

