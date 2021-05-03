Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on May 20th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.