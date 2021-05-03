WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DOO opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Dividend Ex-Financials Fund

WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Dividend Top 100 Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding international stocks outside the financial sector.

