WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) had its price target boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WKEY opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of WISeKey International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

