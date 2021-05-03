WJ Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 10.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,633. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.