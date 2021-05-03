WJ Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF makes up 0.9% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,947. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.