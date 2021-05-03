Wolfe Research Reaffirms Peer Perform Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wolfe Research restated their peer perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $167.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $188.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a hold rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.03.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $153.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

