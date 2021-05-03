Workiva (WK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Workiva has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.3–0.26 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.06-0.08 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $93.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $94.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. Workiva has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,163. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.