Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $458,492.20

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $458,492.20 and $4,158.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $6.99 or 0.00012150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00064895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00278627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.24 or 0.01175780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00029555 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00734504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.33 or 0.99853820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

