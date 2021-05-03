Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

WH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.13.

WH stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,728,000 after buying an additional 461,388 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after purchasing an additional 939,962 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,930,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,183,000 after purchasing an additional 246,552 shares during the period. Finally, Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,085,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,532,000 after purchasing an additional 228,945 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

