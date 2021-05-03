Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEBEF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XEBEF opened at $3.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.