XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of XOMA opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. XOMA has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.48 million, a PE ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOMA shares. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 569,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $21,857,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

