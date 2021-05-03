Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Position Reduced by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUY. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

