Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yandex were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YNDX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,129 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $65.55 on Monday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $36.63 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.79, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

