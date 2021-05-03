Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $8.87 million and $781,684.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00014930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.61 or 0.01120292 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00725516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,878.08 or 0.99998725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

