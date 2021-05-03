YF Link Hits Market Capitalization of $15.53 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $301.49 or 0.00530533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $388,062.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00073270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.00901570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,061.19 or 0.10666052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00100820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047005 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.