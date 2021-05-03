Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Tops $1.60 on Major Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $16.09 million and $1.59 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.07 or 0.01177394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00738279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,222.95 or 1.00547312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.