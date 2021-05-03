Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Yum! Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

YUM opened at $119.52 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after buying an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

