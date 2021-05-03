Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,582 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

