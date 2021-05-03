Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.34.

Yum China stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

